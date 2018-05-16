Mayor Walker Discusses Range of Topics During Facebook Live Town Hall

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker freely shared her opinions on a wide range of topics during a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, May 16.

Walker touched on questions about everything from the city's bond rating to equal pay and transformations needed within Charlottesville's human resources department.

She invited people who need affordable housing to come out in mass to City Council meetings.

When asked about new Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, who was just officially recommended for the job on Tuesday, Walker said the public knew about her impending hire before council did.

“There is a disconnect between our city manager and our council and other leaders within Charlottesville, a major disconnect,” says Walker. “Everybody's kind of running around doing their own thing, there's a major power struggle. I don't get it, that's not how I work.”

Walker encouraged people to attend a rally on Monday, May 21, at the Freedom of Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall that’s being held by Charlottesville's Police Civilian Review Board.

Mayor Walker's Facebook Live Town Hall: