Greene County Reveals New Virginia is for Lovers Sign

People in Greene County are showing a little extra love on Wednesday, May 16.

A new sign was revealed outside Greene County Technical Education School off Route 33. The sign looks like patches of a quilt, and it was inspired by the Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail.

Vyvyan Rundgren, the treasurer of the Art Guild of Greene County, applied for a Virginia is for Lovers "Love" sign to be placed in Greene County because it didn't have one.

“There’s a lot of love in Greene County, and it's a wonderful county, it’s beautiful,” says Rundgren. “The mountains and everything, and it kind of helps people know that there is a barn quilt tour here and the barn quilt tour will also feature this one as one of their stops.”

Seven people participated in making the quilt squares for the sign.

The next step will be to add a plaque to the back of the sign that has the artists’ names on it.