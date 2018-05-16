Quantcast

Greene County Reveals New Virginia is for Lovers Sign

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Seven people participated in making the quilt squares for the sign Seven people participated in making the quilt squares for the sign
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Greene County are showing a little extra love on Wednesday, May 16.

A new sign was revealed outside Greene County Technical Education School off Route 33. The sign looks like patches of a quilt, and it was inspired by the Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail.

Vyvyan Rundgren, the treasurer of the Art Guild of Greene County, applied for a Virginia is for Lovers "Love" sign to be placed in Greene County because it didn't have one.

“There’s a lot of love in Greene County, and it's a wonderful county, it’s beautiful,” says Rundgren. “The mountains and everything, and it kind of helps people know that there is a barn quilt tour here and the barn quilt tour will also feature this one as one of their stops.”

Seven people participated in making the quilt squares for the sign.

The next step will be to add a plaque to the back of the sign that has the artists’ names on it.

  • Greene County Reveals New Virginia is for Lovers SignMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story