Refugee Family in Charlottesville Receives Car Donation

An Afghani refugee family in Charlottesville will no longer have to walk to get where they are going around the city.

The Hakimi family received a free car Wednesday. It was paid for by Heritage Inn for Assisted Living and Love INC, a Charlottesville Christian church.

The father, Ahmad Hakimi, had been walking for hours to and from work every day.

"Our current recipient walks six miles to work and six miles back at night. He has a family. He has two kids with him today and he's now gonna have so much more time to spend with his family,” Bill Heck at the Heritage Inn said.

Hakimi says he is grateful for the gift and looking forward to traveling with his family in his free time.