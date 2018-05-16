Quantcast

Charlottesville, Albemarle Look to Public Input on Comprehensive Trail System

Edited by Emmy Freedman
A park in Albemarle County A park in Albemarle County
The survey looks for public input on an improved trail system The survey looks for public input on an improved trail system
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

If you have a great idea for how to make Charlottesville and Albemarle County friendlier to people who like to get out for a bike ride or go for a walk or run, now is your chance to let your voice be heard.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Piedmont Environmental Council are teaming up to send out a 13-question survey.

The goal is to see how the city and county can provide a more comprehensive trail system.

“Charlottesville has great places to take a walk, to go running, to ride a bike, but you would not say that they’re well-connected, and also you can’t necessarily use those trails and pathways to go places,” says Peter Krebs of the Piedmont Environmental Council.

