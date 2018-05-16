Occupancy on the Rise as Charlottesville Adds More Hotels

Hotels, bed & breakfasts, and motels are all filling up ahead of graduation weekend at the University of Virginia.

While the annual crowds for UVA Finals Weekend ares something the Charlottesville area sees each year, those in charge of tracking occupancy rates say yearly numbers are on the rise.

"Tourism is alive and strong in this area," said Charlottesville - Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau Interim Executive Director Bri Warner.

New numbers from CACVB show occupancy rates rose between January and March:

January - 56.3 percent ( 8.7 percent increase from 2017)

February - 66.9 percent (8.2 percent increase from 2017)

March - 78.5 percent (6.7 percent increase from 2017)

Warner says the average occupancy rate stands at 72 percent. Between UVA sporting events, concerts around town, and graduations, those rates can often reach 100 percent.

"We often have to send them to Waynesboro or sometimes Richmond because we just don't have the availability to accommodate them," said Warner.

"It is outsiders that come into our communities with their pocketbooks and do nothing but boost our economy, and that's good for all of us," Interim Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Phil Sparks said.

The Cavalier Inn’s 118 rooms will no longer be available after Sunday, May 20. However, the Fairfield Inn and the Draftsman will soon open to guests staying in Charlottesville.

“Will that be enough? No not for those weekends. We will still fill up everything we got and then some," said Sparks.

Best of luck to anyone trying to find a place this weekend: most, if not all, places are sold out for graduation at UVA. And what is still available is quite pricey.