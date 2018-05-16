VDACS: Exotic Tick Found on Cattle Farm in Virginia

05/16/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

On May 14, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa confirmed the finding of the Haemaphysalis longicornis tick (otherwise known as the East Asian or Longhorned tick) in Virginia. The tick appeared on an orphaned calf on a beef farm in Albemarle County.

In late 2017 H. longicornis was found initially in New Jersey. No known direct link exists from the Virginia farm to the area in New Jersey where the first ticks appeared on a sheep farm.

Virginia state veterinary officials will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal and industry partners to determine the extent and significance of this finding.

Livestock producers and owners should notify VDACS if they notice any unusual ticks that have not been seen before or that occur in large numbers on an individual animal. The site below contains images and descriptions of the common Virginia ticks. Typically, ticks are seen in the greatest numbers in spring and fall, but can persist through all four seasons, especially in warmer weather.

https://pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/2906/2906-1396/ENTO-250.pdf

Livestock producers should work with their herd veterinarians to develop a tick prevention and control program. Livestock owners also may contact VDACS’ Office of Veterinary Services at 804.786.2483.