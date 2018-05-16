Charlottesville Storm Debris Collection Scheduled for May 21 to June 15

05/16/2018 Release from the City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville Public Works Department will be providing a free storm debris pickup service for all city residents beginning on Monday May 21st. This is a single event effort due to the intensity of the storm on May 10th and the associated damage.

Collection dates between May 21 and June 15 across the city will be designated by zones as illustrated in the map below. Once collection is complete for a service zone Public Works crews will not return for repeat collection service, so please ensure all storm related debris is out for collection by the designated date for your zone. Have storm debris out for collection by 7 a.m. of your beginning designated collection week.

Only storm-related debris will be collected as part of this free service, the city will not be collecting items such as yard waste (grass clippings, bagged leaves etc.) or construction debris. Please place debris by the curb for collection. Residents are reminded to be careful of where they place debris piles. Do not stack or lean debris near or on trees, utility poles, or other structures including fire hydrants, water meters, backflow prevention devices or mailboxes as that makes removal difficult and could lead to property damage. Avoid blocking the road, driveways, and sidewalks.

More information is available at:

Questions can be directed to the City's Public Works Department: