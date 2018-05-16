Updated: Police Investigate Shooting Near Red Carpet Inn

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the Red Carpet Inn.

Witnesses say they heard a number of shots and loud commotion around 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Edward Perez was staying at the Red Carpet Inn, and said the noise woke him up.

"I heard this super loud 'pop-pop' and it's just quite shocking and quite undeniable," said Perez. "It was definitely a gunshot, no doubt about that."

Authorities believe people had gathered in a parking lot, and amidst some sort of argument, someone fired shots into the air. The crowd dispersed before officers arrived.

There are no reports at this time of any injuries related to the shooting. Police are working to identify anyone involved.

The investigation is ongoing.