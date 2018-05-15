BAR Approves Proposed Development, Looks at New Ideas for West2nd

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review met on Tuesday, May 15, to take a closer look at a proposed development and further plans for West2nd.

The board approved the first phase of a proposed development off East High Street at its meeting Tuesday night. Phase one of the plan includes a five-story office building and parking deck where the Tarleton Oak service station and another building are currently located.

The board approved it, so long as more trees are planted along Maple Street and 8th Street. Phase two of the project is for two floors of apartments above the parking deck. That has not yet been approved.

The developers for West2nd Plaza are revealing some new ideas for the building that is set to come to First Street South in downtown Charlottesville.

At the meeting, lead developer Keith Woodard and his team presented some new renderings to the board. Some changes include improved access and circulation for vendor set-up and City Market patrons. It incorporates a mix of stall sizes and aisle widths.

The new design will also expand utilities like water, sewer, and electricity to more areas of the plaza.

West2nd welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with the city on the final plan.