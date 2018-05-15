Peace Officers Memorial Day Remembers Those Who Lost Their Lives in Service

People gathered to remember those who've lost their lives in the line of duty

Hundreds gathered at Louisa County High School on Tuesday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

It's a day to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Tuesday night’s speakers included Delegate John McGuire and Colonel Gary Settle, who’s the superintendent of Virginia State Police. Among those honored were the two state troopers who died in a helicopter crash on August 12.

"It's important that we not forget them and we always remember their sacrifice and for their communities and for their agency," says Ronnie Roberts, the chief of Louisa County police. "It's like a profession, a special calling."

Organizers say it's also important for us to remember the families of the fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our protection and safety.