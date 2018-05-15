Federal Appeals Court Halts Work on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Work on the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline is now at a standstill after an order from a federal appeals court.

On Tuesday, May 15, a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit vacated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Incidental Take Statement, which usually authorizes a project to harm or kill no more than a limited number of threatened or endangered species.

Opponents say that it failed to set clear limits on harm to threatened or endangered species during construction.

The Southern Environmental Law Center argued the case on behalf of defenders of wildlife, the Virginia Wilderness Committee, and the Sierra Club.