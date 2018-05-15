Quantcast

CATEC Celebrates Placed Apprentices with Signing Day Ceremony

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Nineteen students at CATEC in Albemarle County took part in a signing day ceremony on Tuesday, May 15, to celebrate placed apprentices.

These students are publicly committing to on-the-job training with businesses in central Virginia.

Car dealerships, cosmetic stores, and even restaurants are putting students to work.

Expanding apprenticeship placements is part of CATEC's strategic improvement plan.