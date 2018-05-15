Waynesboro Country Club, YMCA Share Membership Opportunities

A couple of organizations in Waynesboro are working together to provide more wellness and recreational opportunities for the community.

The Waynesboro Golf and Country Club and the Waynesboro YMCA have formed a partnership. Country Club members can now take Zumba classes, water aerobics classes, and swim lessons at the Y.

And Y members can get access to the country club's outdoor pool... tennis courts... and golf course.

"The country club reached out to the Y and said, ‘you do so much for youth and families, we'd love to do some things with younger people here at the country club.’ And we said we'd love to increase our offerings to our membership. It was a natural partnership of two organizations doing great work in the community,” Jeff Fife, Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director, said.

For sign-up information and more, click here.