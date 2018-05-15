A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Judge Rules Insurance Policy Cannot be Used in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A $6 million insurance policy cannot be used in a wrongful death lawsuit against convicted murderer George Huguely.

NBC29 has obtained a copy of an unpublished opinion from the Fourth Circuit United States Court of Appeals. Three judges upheld a federal judge’s original decision that Chartis Property Casualty Company would not have to pay.

The mother of Yeardley Love is suing Huguely over her daughter's death in 2010.

Love's mother wanted access to the Huguely family's insurance policies, if a jury rules in her favor.