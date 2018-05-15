Quantcast

Judge Rules Insurance Policy Cannot be Used in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A $6 million insurance policy cannot be used in a wrongful death lawsuit against convicted murderer George Huguely.

NBC29 has obtained a copy of an unpublished opinion from the Fourth Circuit United States Court of Appeals. Three judges upheld a federal judge’s original decision that Chartis Property Casualty Company would not have to pay.

The mother of Yeardley Love is suing Huguely over her daughter's death in 2010.

Love's mother wanted access to the Huguely family's insurance policies, if a jury rules in her favor.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

