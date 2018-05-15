University of Virginia Dementia Program Wins State Award

The Dementia Care Coordination Program getting their award from the Commonwealth Council on Aging.

A dementia program based out of the University of Virginia has won a state award.

The Dementia Care Coordination Program received third place for best practices in the state from the Commonwealth Council on Aging.

This program supports seniors who have recently been diagnosed with dementia. It gives seniors, caregivers, and family members the support they need.

“This is critical to help people navigate the system,” said Dr. Carol Manning, the director of the Memory Disorder Clinic at UVA Health System. “People with dementia have a whole lot on their plates. It's a degenerate illness and this is a way to provide them with resources to get through the disease.”

The program has provided care to more than 100 patients through collaborative efforts with the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Memory and Aging Care Clinic at UVA, and the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.