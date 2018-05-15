Several Charlottesville Restaurants Scrap Straws for the Environment

Kardinall Hall, along with some other area restaurants, have gotten rid of plastic straws

Several restaurants in Charlottesville are trying to do their part in becoming more eco-friendly.

They’re getting rid of something you use and throw away often: plastic straws.

Restaurants like Kardinal Hall, Kitchenette Sandwich Shop, and Orzo Kitchen and Wine Bar are a few that have pledged to stop using plastic straws. Shop owners say millions are thrown away each day in the United States alone.

Jason Boorman, the bar manager at Kardinal Hall, says it’s a movement that has been in the works for a long time.

“It's something like 500 million straws a day, or something like that, are thrown away and going into the ocean so everybody is thinking and we need to think about our future,” says Boorman. “Our future is now."

Overall, 17 restaurants so far have pledged to go straw-free. Several of those have bamboo or paper straws upon request.