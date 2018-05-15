Western Albemarle Students Construct, Sell Tiny Home

Imagine living in a home with less than 300 square feet of space.

An 18-year-old from Maryland is attempting to live just like that with the help of an Albemarle County high school.

Tiny houses have been gaining popularity recently for being eco-friendly.

Picking up on that trend, students at Western Albemarle High School built and sold their very first tiny home on Tuesday, May 15. The mobile house is 260 square feet and constructed completely by high schoolers.

"We walked in, the teacher said, 'We're going to build a tiny house,' and we said 'Let's do it,'" says Landon Smith, a WAHS student.

Every little detail had to be taken into account.

"All the framing of the house, the exterior, interior siding, I helped with the insulation, the electrical work, some with the plumbing," says Smith.

The construction class at Western Albemarle spent a year building this tiny home, which will now be sold.

"The buyer and a few other people were very interested, and so we sent them with contracts," says Hannah Lagana, the project manager.

Over the weekend, students came across a mom interested in buying the home for her daughter to use.

They sold the home for $30,000, which will go toward the high school's next tiny house project - which students say is becoming popular.

"Do we really need a 5,000 square-foot house for two people? Not really,” says Lagana.

"It's daunting, definitely,” says Kim Coffman, who purchased the home. “We're kind of learning as we go as to what we're going to need to do. When I saw this the first time, I didn't even realize some of the things that were in here until we came in a few minutes ago."

"It's got this storage thing that I didn't even know it had until we got here today,” says Pari Hamrick, Coffman’s daughter.

The mom and daughter duo say it's the perfect purchase as the 18-year-old heads toward the next phase in her life, with the house along for the ride.

"I want to take it down to Orlando and work at either Universal or Disney and live there," says Hamrick.

The two paid for the home on Tuesday, and will be taking it down to Florida on May 26 to be closer to Hamrick’s father.