Albemarle County to Hold Primary Election to Nominate GOP Candidate

05/15/2018 Release from Albemarle County:

A Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, to nominate the Republican candidate for the office of United States Senate. The names of the candidates for the Republican Party nomination for that office will appear on the ballot in all Albemarle County voting precincts. To view the ballot for the June 12 primary election, visit the Voter Registration website at www.albemarle.org/vote and click on “Current Ballot.”

Voters are required to present a form of acceptable photo identification when voting in person. Acceptable forms of photo ID include valid Virginia driver’s licenses; Virginia DMV-issued photo identification cards; U.S. Passports; employer-issued photo ID cards; student ID cards issued by an institution of higher education in Virginia; photo ID cards issued by Virginia, one of its political subdivisions, or the United States; and voter photo ID cards issued by the Virginia Department of Elections. If you are a registered Virginia voter but do not have an acceptable photo ID, free voter photo IDs are processed at all of Virginia’s 133 local general registrars’ offices.

Important Dates and Deadlines

The Deadline to register to vote in this election is Monday, May 21, 2018. Voters are strongly encouraged to inquire before the registration deadline if they wish to check their voter registration status.

For voters who wish to apply to cast an absentee ballot by mail, applications must be received by Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 5:00 p.m. Completed applications may either be mailed to the Albemarle County Department of Voter Registration and Elections at Box 404, 536 Pantops Center, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or delivered in person at 1600 5th Street, Charlottesville.

For absentee voters who vote by mail, the completed/voted absentee ballot must be received by the Department of Voter Registration and Elections by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 12, 2018, in order to be counted.

Absentee voters can also cast a ballot in-person at the Department of Voter Registration and Elections, 1600 5th Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, during regular office hours (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.) and on Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline for in-person absentee voting for the June 12 primary election, except for certain limited emergency situations.

For information on the qualifications for voter registration, how to apply for or change voter registration, eligibility on absentee voting, or any additional questions about voting, visit www.elections.virginia.gov or call the Voter Registration office at: 434-972-4173.