Crews Clean Up Damage from Central Virginia Storm

Crews Clean Up Damage from Central Virginia StormPosted: Updated:
tree down in Albemarle County
Thomas Barber and Robert Stepney assessing damage from storm
Crews Clean Up Damage from Central Virginia StormMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story