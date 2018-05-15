Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department to Offer Servsafe Manager Certification Course

05/15/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Health:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – To help meet the local demand for Virginia’s new regulation requiring certified food service managers, the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s (TJHD) Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will host a 2-day ServSafe manager certification course and exam on Monday, June 11, 2018, and Monday, June 18, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This course is facilitated in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension and meets the requirements for new food regulations under Virginia Code Section 12VAC5-421-55 Section.

The new Virginia Food Regulations, effective July 1, 2018, require all food service permit holders to have at least one person on staff, with supervisory responsibility and authority to direct and control food preparation, to be a certified food protection manager. This certification can be obtained through demonstrated proficiency of required knowledge and information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program, such as the ServSafe course/exam.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food service facilities with certified food protection managers on staff are:

Less likely to have food-borne illness outbreaks,

More likely to have good food safety practices, and

Have fewer priority and priority foundation violations on their inspections.

The June 11 and June 18 ServSafe course, with exam at the end, will be held at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, located at 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, Va., through building entrance #3. There is a fee associated with the course/exam and participants are required to register in advance by contacting the Albemarle County Virginia Cooperative Extension at (434) 872-4580 or ruths@vt.edu.

More information about ServSafe and other certification courses/exams can be found at www.servsafe.com or http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/food-safety-training.