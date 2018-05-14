Gov. Northam to Sign Bill Helping Firefighters' Mental Health

Governor Ralph Northam is set to sign a bill that will help firefighters find resources after facing trauma.

Monday, May 14, was day one of the 35th biannual Virginia Professional Firefighters Association’s convention at the Omni Hotel.

This convention is where all the state-level leaders are elected who represent different districts from across the state. Organizers say this event is important to highlight which issues firefighters are facing.

On Tuesday, Northam is expected to sign that bill at this convention to help firefighters’ mental health.

“Seeing the trauma that we are exposed to day in and day out finally will surface in different ways, whether it be through addiction, a sleep deprivation issue, or just the stress of the job,” says Greg Wright, of the Charlottesville Professional Firefighters. “The bill itself will just allow us to track that and make sure that all of our members are pointed to the help that they need.”

The bill will encompass all firefighters across the commonwealth.

Northam is set to speak at the convention and sign the bill at the Omni at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15.