Storm Takes Down Trees, Power Lines Across Central Virginia

Big gusts of wind took down trees across the area

Thousands of people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are still without power on Monday night after a thunderstorm swept through the area.

High gusts of wind, paired with rain, knocked down trees and power lines and left roads blocked with debris on Monday, May 14.

The amount of rain coming down made it hard to see the road when driving, and many roads in the area were blocked by fallen trees and larger bits of debris.

Two trees and a power line fell across Mountainwood Road. The trees completely blocked the roadway at the intersection of Lockesley Terrace near Sherwood Manor Apartments in Albemarle County.

"I think it's crazy and that they need to come fix this because there's a lot of trees that look like they are going to fall and it’s kind of scary, too, it never happens,” says Nashaia Lane, who lives in Sherwood Manor.

Fire crews also responded to the 200 block of Huntley Avenue in Charlottesville after reports of a house fire. People noted seeing firefighters up in the truck tower knocking off some siding from the home.

“Interior crews reported some fire in the attic, and they were assisting from the outside with the extinguishment and investigation of that," says Michael Johnson of the Charlottesville Fire Department.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported from either incident.

People also reported that a small free had fallen on a home in the Southwood community in Albemarle County. No injuries have yet been reported from that damage.