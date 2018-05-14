Firefly Holds Fundraiser Event for Georgia's Healing House

A portion of money made at the bar went to the nonprofit

People who live in Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood are helping raise money for Georgia's Healing House.

On Monday, May 14, dozens of people came out to Firefly in Charlottesville for a neighborhood meet-and-greet, and a portion of the cash bar will go to Georgia's Healing House.

The nonprofit, located on Marchant Street in Charlottesville, is a residential facility that helps women who are in the process of recovering from substance abuse and mental health challenges.

The money collected on Monday night will help it relocate to its new location, which it hopes to move in to in July.

“We are moving to a beautiful house at 405 Ridge, and we are going to continue to pave our path to a new life of health and happiness,” says Heather Kellams, who works for Georgia’s Healing House.

The Woolen Mills Association hosted the benefit.

Georgia's Healing House will use the money to hopefully buy a new washer and dryer and new beds for the women it serves.

If you want to learn more about Georgia’s Healing House’s services, click here, or email Sue Hess, the executive director, at sue@partnerformentalhealth.com.