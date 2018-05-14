Beach at Lake Monticello Closer to Reopening Following Fire

The boat wreckage has since been cleared away

A beach at Lake Monticello is one step closer to reopening as investigators still work to figure out what caused multiple boats to go up in flames earlier this month.

On Monday, May 14, multiple groups worked to remove the boats destroyed in a fire that occurred on May 3.

According to the Lake Monticello Owners' Association, the group says now that the boats have been removed from the area, it can ensure any remaining debris is removed as well.

The association also says it’s working on a replacement dock but that will not delay the reopening of the beach.