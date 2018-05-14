Quin Blanding Ready to Start NFL Career with Redskins

Quin Blanding isn't concerned with how he reached the NFL.

The former Cavalier is just focused on taking advantage of the opportunity.

"This is everyone's first step in the door", says Blanding. "No matter how you get there, this is how you do it, and how long you last, and this is what I'm here to do, last."

Quin Blanding did not hear his name called during the NFL Draft but he got the call from the Washington Redskins, the next day to sign as an undrafted free agent. Head coach Jay Gruden says that the Redskins were were happy Blanding was available to sign because they needed to bring in more safeties for added depth.

"I thought he had a draftable grade on him for sure," says Gruden. "He'd been very productive at Virginia, and showed up at the Senior Bowl, so he's got a great chance to stick around."

Reporter: "Quin, when you went through the draft process, was there a time where you met with Washington and it sounded like a possibility that you may land here?

"Everything was up in the air, but I'm glad I'm here, and I'm ready to work," says Blanding.

Blanding finished his college career as the all-time leading tackler at Virginia.

He says playing under defensive coordinator Jon Tenuta his first two years is helping him understand Washington's defense.

"Especially the way we call things and the way we run things, its kind of similar to that, and I still remember a lot about that," says Blanding. "

Blanding is also familiar with Washington defensive backs coach Torian Gray.

Gray was coaching DB's at Virginia Tech when Blanding was being recruited out of Bayside High School.

"He knows a lot about the game and as you can see the product from what he did at Virginia Tech with his DB's there," says Blanding. "I'm ready to learn from him, I'm ready to be coached, I'm ready to turn my game over."

Some of Blanding's new rookie teammates are also former Hokies.

"Whatever happened in the past is the past and I look at those guys as my brothers now. I'm just ready to work with them," says Blanding.

"He's on my team," says cornerback Greg Stroman. "As a safety and a corner you got to communicate and we're going to communicate and make plays together."