Augusta County Suspect of Crime Spree Faces Several More Charges

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

After apprehending Travis Brown on the outstanding warrants held on 04/20/18, investigators were able to determine that Brown was responsible for other criminal activity.

Brown is charged in connection with 7 other criminal cases, mostly car break-ins and one shed break-in, in the Verona area (one case in Waynesboro). Tools/power tools, electronics and a credit card are among the items stolen. The oldest case dates back to August of 2017.

The additional charges are:

Credit card theft

Grand Larceny (5 counts)

Possession of stolen property with the intent to sell (2 counts)

Entering a vehicle (5 counts)

Larceny, 3rd or subsequent offense (2 counts)

Burglary

The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be placed.

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office 04/20/2018:

There had been a large presence of law enforcement in the Verona area. Deputies were attempting to arrest Travis Brown, a 26 year old man, on several outstanding warrants when he fled off on foot. Deputies were placed throughout Verona at the daycare/schools as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children. Lock downs were put in place at those facilities. They have since been lifted.

Search teams scoured the area for Brown. He was ultimately located and arrested.

Brown was wanted on the following outstanding warrants:

Assault and Batter family member

Residential Burglary

Resist arrest

Additional charges are expected.