Sources: RaShall Brackney to be Named Charlottesville's New Chief of Police

Charlottesville is expected to announce Tuesday that RaShall Brackney will be the city's next chief of police.

Sources confirmed to NBC29 that the announcement will be made at noon Tuesday, May 15, at City Council Chambers. The city posted notice of a special meeting for City Council to meet for "a report from the city manager."

Brackney is the former police chief at George Washington University Police Department.

Charlottesville leaders last month had decided to push in-person interviews to April in order to allow more time to find additional qualified candidates. NBC29 was told that City Manager Maurice Jones was hoping to hire someone by the end of April.

Charlottesville Police Department Interim Chief Thierry Dupuis was filling the role since January following the retirement of Chief Al Thomas.

Dupuis had his final day on the job Friday, May 11.