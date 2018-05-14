Albemarle Co. Police Dept. Displays Blue Ribbons to Honor Law Enforcement

This week, people are paying tribute to law enforcement.

In Albemarle County, the trees outside the police department are covered with blue ribbons to remember the 135 officers killed in the U.S. in 2017.

After the events of August 12, this tribute hits a bit closer to home.

"This year, hits a little hard for us. We lost four in the state of Virginia alone, and two of those were right here in Charlottesville. As we lost two Virginia State Troopers when they were here providing air support during the rally on August 12,” Laura Futty, Executive Director of Albemarle County Police Foundation, said.

Tuesday, the Albemarle County Police Foundation will be partnering with Mission BBQ to raise money for the troopers’ families.