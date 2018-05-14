Western Albemarle Student Recognized for Athletic, Academic Achievements

Nineteen high school students from across Virginia were recognized for their academic and athletic achievements on Monday, May 14, including one Western Albemarle High School senior.

The Virginia High School League Achievement Awards were announced at the Omni in Charlottesville on Monday afternoon.

Western Albemarle cross country and track stand-out Zoey Clay is the league’s Class 3 Female Athlete of the year.

"She's really something special," says Cherie Witt, the distance coach at WAHS. "In my 20 years of coaching I've never seen anything like it."

Clay's speed has helped her secure multiple state titles and holds the school record in the two-miler.

"I know that there are so many runners in this area that I've met and that I've run with and that I've made friends with, so I'm kind of surprised, honestly, but it just feels really great that I can represent this area in that way," says Clay.

Clay was awarded a $1,500 college scholarship for her leadership on her high school's track and cross country teams, but also for her excellence in the classroom.

"They couldn't have picked a better person, and not just athlete," says Witt.

Clay, who's maintained a 4.5 GPA throughout high school and has spent many hours giving back to the community in her volunteer work, says she owes her success to her team and her coach.

"She usually knows what I'm capable of doing when I don't even know what I can do, so she;s really supportive and encouraging," says Clay.

Clay is excited to continue cross country and track at Wake Forest University in the fall, and she plans to major in health and exercise fitness.

"I'm really excited to have a really big team and have so many new people to run with and people to push me," says Clay.