3 Face Heroin-Related Charge Following Chase in Culpeper County

Deputies with the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office say they nabbed a known drug dealer after a high-speed chase on Route 29.

Authorities say the pursuit Friday, May 12, reached speeds of up to 135 miles-per-hour.

According to investigators, Friday’s incident started when an undercover detective bought heroin from people trafficking the drug to Culpeper from Washington, D.C.

When deputies tried to stop the suspect's car afterward, the situation turned into a chase.

The chase stretched for miles and into Fauquier County, near Remington. At that point, a deputy decided to bring things to an end with a PIT maneuver.

The impact left the suspect’s car heavily damaged, as it came to rest on the southbound side of Route 29.

Nobody inside the car was seriously hurt, and the PIT maneuver only left a scratch on the push bar of the deputy's car.

Investigators say they found more than $400 cash in the female passenger's privates, as well as in the car's interior panels. The sheriff's office says a Cadillac sedan, $1,309 in cash, and other evidence was seized by authorities.

Fifty-year-old Andrey L. Hubbard is charged with felony eluding police and distribution of heroin.

Fifty-two-year-old Donnell E. Hutchinson faces a charge of conspiring to distribute heroin. He was also wanted by law enforcement in Maryland.

Both men are from Washington, D.C., and are being held without bond.

Authorities charged 49-year-old Anita E. Knight with conspiring to distribute heroin. The Maryland woman was given a $2,500 bond.

"I would like to again say thanks to the Fauquier Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this pursuit and drug investigation," Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.

Most of the deputies involved in the chase are part of the county's Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team.

Video courtesy the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office:

05/14/2018 Release from the Culpeper Sheriff's Office:

On May 12, 2018, an undercover Culpeper Sheriff narcotic detective purchased heroin from suspects trafficking to Culpeper County from the District of Columbia.

Sheriff's detectives attempted a traffic stop of the suspects and they fled north on Route 29. Patrol Deputies joined the pursuit and Deputy Shawn Walters took over the pursuit on Rt. 29 North near the area of Inlet.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 130mph and was ended by Deputy Walters in Fauquier County near Remington. Deputy Walters used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, which came to rest on the Southbound side of Rt. 29 with the rear end against a tree. The suspect vehicle sustained major damage, the three occupants did not need medical attention, and the county patrol car received a scratch on the push bar.

The $450 of police money used to purchase the heroin was recovered along with other cash located in the vaginal area of the female passenger in the vehicle. Hundreds of dollars were also recovered from inside the interior panels of the suspect vehicle. The Cadillac sedan and $1,309 in cash was seized along with other evidence as a result of this incident.

"We're very thankful no one was injured. We'll never know if lives were saved by removing this heroin dealer but I'm very thankful for the continued good work of our deputies and the detectives of the ACE Team," said Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

Andrey L. Hubbard, age 50, of Washington D.C., was charged with Felony Eluding police, and Distribution of Heroin. Hubbard has previous convictions of distribution of cocaine and PCP and possession with intent to distribute near a school zone, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, and other offenses.

Hubbard was held in Culpeper Jail with no bond.

Donnell E. Hutchinson, age 52 of Washington D.C., was charged with Conspiring to Distribute Heroin and was wanted on an outstanding Felony Larceny charge in Maryland. Hutchinson was held in Culpeper Jail without bond.

Anita E. Knight, age 49 of Oxon Hill Maryland, was charged with Conspiring to Distribute Heroin and given a $2,500 bond.

"I would like to again say thanks to the Fauquier Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this pursuit and drug investigation," Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.