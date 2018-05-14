Mental Health Service Opens Charlottesville Men's Treatment Center

Region Ten is expanding substance use treatment options for men.

Monday, the mental health service celebrated the reopening of the Mohr Center. It's a residential treatment detox center for men struggling with substance abuse.

The building is on East Market Street in Charlottesville. The center is newly renovated, with four additional beds.

Monday afternoon, people were able to tour the facility, meet staff, and learn about services.

"The functionality is much better for treatment, over the years the program has evolved with the need of the community to increase its emphasis on treatment and so being able to remodel with that in mind is very helpful,” Marny Bentley of Region Ten said.

Admission to the Mohr Center happens through a referral from Region Ten or a neighboring community services board.

The Mohr Center provides a compassionate space for men struggling with addiction to begin their recovery journey. Some of the services offered at the Mohr Center are detoxification services, residential treatment, medication assisted treatment, care coordination, psychoeducation, auricular acupuncture, clinical services, family education and support, continuing care planning, and linkage to community recovery networks.

