Northam Announces Launch of 2019 Commemoration’s Virginia History Trails App

05/14/2018 Release from the Office of Governor Ralph Northam:

RICHMOND—Today, Governor Ralph Northam joined the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™ in announcing the launch of the Virginia History Trails mobile application.

Travelers, families, Virginia residents and history lovers can easily access 400 years of Virginia history through the app, which includes 20 themed trails and 400 detailed site descriptions that address what happened, who was involved, and why each site is important to Virginia and American history. The app is available for download at the American Evolution website.

“The 2019 Commemoration’s Virginia History Trails app demonstrates how technology can enhance engagement with important historical knowledge and information,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Virginia’s history is America’s history and the app is one of several American Evolution legacy projects that will continue to engage visitors in Virginia history for years to come.”

Curated by the Library of Virginia and Virginia Humanities, The Virginia History Trails contains over 400 stories and more than 200 historic places. The Virginia History Trails app’s intuitive interface allows users to create their own profiles and “check in” at sites or share updates using the hashtag #VAHistoryTrails to earn badges. Users can immerse themselves in a themed trail that winds across the commonwealth or employ the app’s GPS feature to find nearby historical sites and immediately transform their surroundings into a live history experience. The app also offers information about 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution events and announcements.

The 20 themed trails on the app include:

African-American

American Revolution

Citizenship

Civil Rights

Civil War

Conflicts

Culture

Education

Entrepreneurship

Exploration

Immigration

Innovation

Military

Preservation

Presidents

Religious Liberty

Representative Government

Resistance

Virginia Indians

Women

Learn more about Virginia History Trails and download the application on the American Evolution website.

Virginia’s 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™ commemorates the 400th anniversary of several pivotal events that took place in 1619 Virginia, which have had an enduring impact on Virginia and America’s history. These 1619 events set the state and the nation on a course towards the ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity and include the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Virginia colony.

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™, highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Resources is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.