Albemarle Co. Judge Orders Psychological Evaluation for Moneymaker

A psychological evaluation is underway for an Albemarle County man accused of murdering his own brother.

Fifty-five-year-old James Tuley Moneymaker III went before a judge in Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday, May 14. He is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Clinton Leo Moneymaker.

Authorities have also charged Moneymaker with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony.

Officers discovered the victim's body inside a home in the 300 block of Glendower Road on October 21, 2017.

Police responding to a nearby vehicle crash found James Moneymaker III, who needed to be transported to the hospital. Investigators believe he was fleeing the scene, and arrested him.

The court is scheduled to review the results of Moneymaker's psychological evaluation on August 27.