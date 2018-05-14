New Court Date for Charlottesville Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder

A Charlottesville man accused of killing his estranged fiancée is due in court August 20.

Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Claude Worrell set the new date for 34-year-old Cardian Omar Eubanks Monday, May 14.

Eubanks is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Albemarle County officers had responded to a home in the 3500 block of Richmond Road on the evening of Saturday, March 24. There, they found 34-year-old Amanda Bates suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, but did not survive.

Family members say Bates' two sons were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Eubanks had turned himself in to authorities at the magistrate's office that Saturday night. He was later denied bond, and is currently being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.