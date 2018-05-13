Moms at Ronald McDonald House Receive Special Gifts for Mother's Day

Mothers at Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House woke up to a special surprise on Sunday, May 13.

Volunteers stuffed goodie bags filled with face masks, lip balm, and candy, and left them outside of each mom's door.

The Ronald McDonald House’s mission is to keep families together while the kids receive treatment in the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

But on Sunday, it was all about mom.

"The mothers here are just absolutely remarkable, you know, the strength that they exude on a day-to-day basis is amazing, you know, the majority of them are in and out all day going back and forth to the hospital, spending the day with their kids, any little thing to make them feel appreciated on Mother's Day,” says Morgan Layne-Hippert, the senior house manager.

Volunteers say the best part of their day was getting to see moms and their kids spend the day together.