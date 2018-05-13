EMS Workers Look to Recruit More Volunteers for Appreciation Week

The Thomas Jefferson Emergency Medical Services Council is preparing for the annual statewide EMS Week.

This year, members are asking people to consider donating more than just items.

The council has received donations from more than 30 businesses for its appreciation week, which kicks off on Sunday, May 20. But the group says what it really needs is more people joining EMS organizations.

The council says there's a great need for EMS professionals throughout Virginia.

Tom Joyce, the executive director of the council, says you traditionally only see the people who show up maybe on ambulances or fire trucks and physically provide care, but there are tons of volunteer and career opportunities behind the scenes. He's urging anyone interested in volunteer work to consider joining.

"EMS is sort of, I've said to other people, it's a bit like car insurance - you always have it, you forget it, and you probably will never need it, but it always has to be there - and to a great extent the people who provide this care 24 hours a day, we sort of know they exist but we don't know much about them,” says Joyce.

Joyce says working in emergency services is a rewarding job. He adds that the appreciation week is a time to recognize those men and women who provide emergency medical services to us anytime it’s needed.

