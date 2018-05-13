CASPCA Holds Event Offering Discounts for Animals with Black Fur

CASPCA Holds Event Offering Discounts for Animals with Black FurPosted: Updated:
The CASPCA held an adoption event on May 12 and 13
The shelter says darker animals tend to not be seen as easily
Nine black cats and dogs were adopted at the event
CASPCA Holds Event Offering Discounts for Animals with Black FurMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story