CASPCA Holds Event Offering Discounts for Animals with Black Fur

Nine black cats and dogs were adopted at the event

The shelter says darker animals tend to not be seen as easily

The CASPCA held an adoption event on May 12 and 13

Some furry friends have found their forever homes as part of the Charlottesville-Albemarle's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ latest adoption special.

This black-tie adoption affair over the weekend of May 12 and 13 offered a discount for families looking to take home a cat or dog with black fur.

The shelter says black animals often have a harder time getting adopted.

“Typically, it’s just because of kennel lighting, and they typically just don't stand out as much in the darker kennels or cages as the lighter-color animals and they’re just a more prominent color so we get a lot of them in, especially cats,” says Lindsey Huffman, the CASPCA’s adoptions manager.

Families adopting pets also had the opportunity to pull from a hat for a chance to win a free adoption.

Nine black cats and dogs were adopted over the weekend.