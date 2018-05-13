Quantcast

Volunteers Arrive at Montpelier in Preparation for Excavation Project

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Volunteers from across the country arrived at James Madison's historic Montpelier home on Sunday, May 13, ahead of a week-long excavation project.

On Monday, volunteers will work with Montpelier's archaeology staff to explore the ground beneath the South Lawn, where the home's slave quarters were two centuries ago.

The volunteers will live on the property for the week and receive training from staff on how to properly excavate and identify the artifacts.

The goal of the dig is to find a set of trash deposits dating back to the 1820s.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

