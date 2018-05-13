Volunteers Arrive at Montpelier in Preparation for Excavation Project

The goal is to find a set of trash deposits

Volunteers came from across the country to work on this project

Volunteers from across the country arrived at James Madison's historic Montpelier home on Sunday, May 13, ahead of a week-long excavation project.

On Monday, volunteers will work with Montpelier's archaeology staff to explore the ground beneath the South Lawn, where the home's slave quarters were two centuries ago.

The volunteers will live on the property for the week and receive training from staff on how to properly excavate and identify the artifacts.

The goal of the dig is to find a set of trash deposits dating back to the 1820s.