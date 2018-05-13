Volunteers Arrive at Montpelier in Preparation for Excavation Project

Volunteers Arrive at Montpelier in Preparation for Excavation ProjectPosted: Updated:
The excavation project begins Monday, May 14
James Madison's Montpelier
Volunteers came from across the country to work on this project
The goal is to find a set of trash deposits
Reported by Pete DeLuca
