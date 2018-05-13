Crozet Art Festival Raises Funds to Support Claudius Crozet Park

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival was on May 12 and 13

Hundreds of people gathered in Crozet on May 12 and 13 to celebrate the 38th annual Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival.

More than 120 vendors from near and far took part in the biannual benefit for Claudius Crozet Park. It’s a nonprofit not owned by the county, so this festival is its main source of revenue.

“It's one of the only juried arts festivals in the area, so it's the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, but I think it's an institution for the whole entire Albemarle County and beyond,” says Amanda Polson, the director of the festival. People come from Richmond and Harrisonburg and Roanoke to come to the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.”

Organizers say they're unsure of how much money they made this year, but they usually raise about $50,000 to adequately maintain Claudius Crozet Park