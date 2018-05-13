Crozet Art Festival Raises Funds to Support Claudius Crozet Park

Crozet Art Festival Raises Funds to Support Claudius Crozet ParkPosted: Updated:
The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival was on May 12 and 13
The festival raises money for the Claudius Crozet Park
Each year, organizers aim to raise around $50,000
The festival is the park's main source of revenue
Crozet Art Festival Raises Funds to Support Claudius Crozet ParkMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story