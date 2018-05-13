Rally Comes Up Short; UVa Men's Lax Falls 14-12 against Loyola in NCAA Tournament

Dox Aitken scored all four of his goals in the 4th quarter

The Cavaliers finish the season with a record of 12-6

The season came to an end for the Virginia men's lacrosse team on Saturday night in Baltimore, as the Cavaliers lost 14-12 against Loyola in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The start of the game at Ridley Athletic Complex was delayed over two hours due to lightning in the area.

The Wahoos held an early 2-1 advantage in the 1st quarter after the late start, but the Greyhounds seized control with an 8-1 run, and they were up 10-5 at halftime.

UVa trailed 13-6 heading into the 4th quarter, but managed to close the gap on the strength of four goals in the final frame from sophomore Dox Aitken.

Virginia (12-6) finishes the season with twelve wins, which is the most for a UVa team since 2012.