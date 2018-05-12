Culpeper Man Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into Buffalo Wild Wings

Town of Culpeper Police Department News Release:

The Culpeper Police Department responded to Buffalo Wild Wings located on Nalles Mill Road Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the patio area of the restaurant.

Upon arrival, Officers discovered that a 2005 Jeep Liberty had crashed into the patio area of the restaurant, which was occupied by numerous customers at the time of the crash.

Several customers were struck by the vehicle or debris from the crash. Several customers were transported with serious, but non-life threatening injuries to UVA-Novant Culpeper Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, Logan B. Dodson, 28, of Culpeper was arrested at the scene. Dodson was charged with DUI-2nd offense within 5 years. Dodson is being held at the Culpeper County Jail.

The Culpeper Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Chief Jenkins states, “We are thankful that nobody was killed during this incident. This is just reminder that drinking alcohol and driving do not mix. We wish those injured during this incident a speedy recovery.”