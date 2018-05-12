Charlottesville Parks and Rec holds Family Prom at Carver Recreation Center

Families in Charlottesville got the chance to celebrate Mother's Day a little early Saturday at the 2nd Annual Family Prom at Carver Recreation Center.

The event held by Charlottesville Parks and Recreation included refreshments, a photo booth, and a D.J.

"It's basically just for families to come out with their children, have a great time and, of course this weekend being Mother's Day, is a great opportunity for them to spend some time with their moms,” said Carver Recreation Center Manager Nancy Burney.

Organizers say they love giving the community the chance to come together for a night of fun and family.

Charlottesville Parks and Rec will host a summer skating party at Carver Recreation Center in June.