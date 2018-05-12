Quantcast

Charlottesville Parks and Rec holds Family Prom at Carver Recreation Center

2nd Annual Family Prom
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Families in Charlottesville got the chance to celebrate Mother's Day a little early Saturday at the 2nd Annual Family Prom at Carver Recreation Center. 

The event held by Charlottesville Parks and Recreation included refreshments, a photo booth, and a D.J. 

"It's basically just for families to come out with their children, have a great time and, of course this weekend being Mother's Day, is a great opportunity for them to spend some time with their moms,” said Carver Recreation Center Manager Nancy Burney. 

Organizers say they love giving the community the chance to come together for a night of fun and family.

Charlottesville Parks and Rec will host a summer skating party at Carver Recreation Center in June.

  • Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

