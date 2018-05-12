15th Annual Festival of Cultures Held at Washington Park

Hundreds gathered at Washington Park in Charlottesville Saturday for the 15th Annual Festival of Cultures.

The event is held to celebrate the culture and diversity in the Charlottesville area through music, food, and storytelling.

Zakira Beasley, the coordinator of the festival, says it bridges communication with new residents and people in the community.

“It's a chance for us to meet each other to recognize the contributions that the different cultures bring to our town, to learn from each other, and just say hello and get to know each other,” she said. “This is a real wonderful representation of what Charlottesville is about, which is a welcoming community.”

More than 30 cultures were represented through various performances and food from around the world.