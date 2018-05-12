PVCC Offers Discount Registration for Summer KidsCollege Academies

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will offer discount registration for select KidsCollege Academies for a limited time starting Sunday, May 13, to Thursday, May 31.

The academies included in the discount are summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and technical academies for rising seventh through tenth graders that will be held Monday, June 18, through Friday, June 22, and from Monday, June 25, through Friday, June 29, at Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC), located at 1000 East Rio Road in Charlottesville.

Discounts include $10 off each academy registration, free early and late child care during the program and special scholarships for rising tenth graders. Scholarships are based on financial need and funded through the CATEC Foundation.

KidsCollege at CATEC provides students with an in-depth exploration in STEM and technical areas. Hands-on academies will include engineering, auto tech, cooking, firefighting, hair styling, first aid and biology. The week-long academies are offered as both full and half-day options with academies running from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The full schedule and academy descriptions can be viewed online at www.pvcc.edu/kidscollege.

To register or learn more about PVCC’s KidsCollege summer STEM, arts and technical academies, visit www.pvcc.edu/kidscollege, email kidscollege@pvcc.edu or call 434.961.5354.