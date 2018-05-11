PVCC Sends Off 1,016 Students into the World on Graduation Day

Hundreds of graduates took the stage on Friday, May 11, for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 45th commencement ceremony, and now they’re getting ready for life’s next big steps.

A mix of college and high school students received degrees, certificates, and career studies awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Students lined the center of John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville as family members cheered and teared up watching their kids walk across the stage.

"I feel very accomplished," says Andrew Shannon, who was the student speaker at this year's commencement. "It's the end here. Of course, it's the end of this one and the start of a new beginning."

Shannon says PVCC will be the reason he gets to Wall Street one day. He's one of 1,016 students who received a degree or certificate from the community college on Friday evening.

"The curriculum was rigorous, and it's great for pushing towards career and higher education in the future," says Shannon.

Virginia’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, served as the school’s commencement speaker.

"I have no doubt that you will make a significant difference in our commonwealth and in our country," says Fairfax. "And I am confident that you will keep the dream alive for the next generation."

Fairfax talked about the power of perseverance and his rise to lieutenant governor in his speech. He paralleled his own rise with the rise of many of the graduates in the audience.

“Congratulations to the class of 2018, we are so proud of you,” says Fairfax.

For many, the end of this chapter is just the beginning of a brand new journey.

"There they are: the diverse, multitalented, hardworking, graduating class of 2018,” says PVCC president Frank Friedman.

Both college and high school students from Albemarle and neighboring counties graduated on Friday. The high school students completed their dual enrollment programs and college graduates received their associate’s degree or a career certification.