Madison Heights Man Charged with Assault and Attempting to Disarm Deputy in Staunton

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Media Release:

On May 10, 2018, at 1036 HRS, the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center was notified that 18-year-old Jose Franklin Garcia, a resident of Madison Heights Virginia, had assaulted and attempted to disarm an Amherst County Deputy who was transporting him to a mental health facility in Harrisonburg.

Garcia was in custody under a Temporary Detention Order and was being transported from Amherst County to Harrisonburg when the Deputy stopped to allow the male to utilize the restroom at the McDonalds restaurant located in the 100 block of Jefferson Highway.

After assaulting the Deputy, Garcia fled on foot across Jefferson Highway and into a wooded area.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Staunton Police, the Virginia State Police and members of the United States Marshalls Service responded to the area and began to conduct an extensive ground search, ultimately locating Garcia over a mile away on Desper Hollow Road.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident.

The Amherst Deputy received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Garcia was subsequently charged with one count of § 18.2-57 – Assault on Law Enforcement, and one count of § 18.2-26/18.2-57.02 – Attempting to disarm Law Enforcement.

He is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.