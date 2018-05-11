Fluvanna County Supervisors Finalize Budget, Homeowners Can Expect Tax Increase

People who own property in Fluvanna County will pay more in taxes in 2019.

Fluvanna County Supervisors included a three cent increase in the fiscal year 2018 budget.

The real estate tax rate for 2019 is just shy of 94 cents per every $100 of assessed value.

The total county budget is $77.5 million. The 2019 budget includes funds for a new public safety radio system for first responders and police, and also more money for the school system.

The board of supervisors was expecting a health insurance increase of $400,000 and built its budget around it, but the increase was actually only a little more than $200,000.

Supervisors will keep the budget as is without the health insurance increase and instead add the extra $200,000 to county savings.

County staff members say the 2019 budget represents dedication to developing its designated growth area.

“We've been really focusing on development of the Zion Crossroads area, and the new debt payment of $600,000 is just kind of the reminder of that - that we're investing in infrastructure up at Zion Crossroads," says Eric Dahl, Fluvanna County’s director of finance.

The budget also includes $127,000 of general operation cuts, and $14,000 of that will be taken from nonprofits.

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors will decide which nonprofits will lose funding at its meeting on May 16.