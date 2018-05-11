Grand Jury Upgrades Charges for 4 Men Arrested in Connection to Woolen Mills Murder

Emergency crews on the scene of a homicide in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

A grand jury has upgraded the charges for four men arrested in connection to a bloody death last July.

Juan Carlos Argueta, Jose Luis Escobar Umana, Eduardo Zelaya, and Walter Amaya are all facing charges for first-degree murder, murder by mob, gang participation, and abduction.

The men are charged in the suspected gang-related killing of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera Guevara.

His body was discovered in a creek near Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood on the Fourth of July in 2017.

As the investigation progressed, multiple sources also indicated that the murder Rivera-Guevara could be linked to the MS-13 gang, a street organization with confirmed ties to this part of Virginia. However, police have said Rivera-Guevara does not appear to be connected with a gang.

Office of Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Press Release:

On May 4, 2018, the Central Virginia Multijurisdiction Grand Jury empaneled in Albemarle returned 16 felony indictments against four defendants facing charges for the murder of Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara.

Mr. Rivera-Guevara’s body was found in Moore’s Creek, in Albemarle County, on July 4, 2017. Juan Carlos Argueta, Jose Luis Escobar Umana, Eduardo Zelaya, and Walter Amaya were indicted by an Albemarle County Circuit Court grand jury for the second degree murder of Mr. Rivera-Guevera on February 5, 2018.

Each defendant now faces the following additional felony charges: Abduction, First Degree Murder, Murder by Mob, and Criminal Street Gang Participation. The defendants remain in custody at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

Seated in the County of Albemarle, the Central Virginia Multijurisdiction Grand Jury was empaneled in January, 2017.