Quin Blanding Showcases Skills at Redskins Rookie Minicamp

Former University of Virginia safety Quin Blanding was hoping to impress the coaches Friday at Redskins minicamp in Ashburn, Virginia.

Blanding signed with the Redskins after not being selected in last month's NFL draft.

Blanding left UVa as the school's all-time leading tackler. Now he's trying to show he belongs in the NFL.

"My mind has been like that since I started playing football. Everywhere I walk in, it's a business for me," says Blanding. "Every time I step on this field it's a business for me. If I mess up, it's a business. I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I'm ready to go out here and work with these guys and I'm ready to learn."

Blanding is trying out for a Redskins team that has struggled in the secondary in recent seasons. If he can make the team, he'll join another former Wahoo, Morgan Moses, as Redskins players.

"I talked to him the other day when I got here. He told me he'll always be there if I every need anything just call him up," says Blanding. "He checked on me this morning as well, like 6am this morning I got a text from him. I was very excited about that. I'm ready to work next to him and I'm ready to be part of this team with him."