Women Take Charge on Lochlyn Hills Habitat for Humanity Project

Women are taking charge at Habitat for Humanity sites across the country

Women across the country are taking charge on Habitat for Humanity job sites as part of Women Build Week.

Their hard work on Charlottesville's Lochlyn Hills Project is helping eight low-income families become homeowners. More than 65 central Virginia women have contributed to this Habitat build over the course of the week of May 7.

On hot days like Friday, May 11, these women’s passion for helping others shines particularly bright.

“It’s been hot, but it’s been fun, you know, I love the people that I work with,” says Christian Johnson, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

These women are working to help others in Charlottesville have the homes of their dreams.

“It gives people a chance that will be able to buy homes that wouldn't have any other options out there besides Habitat for Humanity, says Angel Turner, a Habitat for Humanity homeowner who now works for the organization.

She continues to volunteer to help give other women the same opportunity the nonprofit gave her.

“It gives me joy to know that I’m helping someone else purchase a home through Habitat for Humanity and see people get ahead in life,” says Turner. “I had a hard time trying to find affordable housing, and decent affordable housing as well, because, as we know, it’s hard to live in Charlottesville without having that extra income or having an extra job,” says Turner.

The women volunteers say Habitat will change the lives of eight families who will move into these Lochlyn Hill homes in early 2019.

“It opens up doors to, like, give your kids hope in the future to go to college, to have a place for them to grow up that’s stable and happy, to be able to communicate with your neighbors, to be able to get to know people that you otherwise wouldn’t have gotten a chance to know,” says Turner.

Women Build Week officially wraps up Saturday, May 12, but a number of these women will continue to work on this project until its completion next year.